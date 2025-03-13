Arrest made in central Las Vegas Valley fatal shooting

A man has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in September in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Quentin Ledet, 28, was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on counts of open murder and attempted murder.

The shooting occurred just before 1:40 a.m. Sept. 3 on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Las Vegas Blvd. South. Arriving officers found a man and woman in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Ledet is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court at 9 a.m. Friday.

