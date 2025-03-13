51°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Arrest made in central Las Vegas Valley fatal shooting

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man, 38, shot and killed outside North Las Vegas business
Twenty charged in killings of 3 inmates at Nevada prison
Man shot dead in west Las Vegas casino parking lot
‘You guys are the worst’: Suspect in Tupac killing walks out of jailhouse interview
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2025 - 10:42 am
 

A man has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in September in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Quentin Ledet, 28, was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on counts of open murder and attempted murder.

The shooting occurred just before 1:40 a.m. Sept. 3 on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Las Vegas Blvd. South. Arriving officers found a man and woman in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Ledet is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court at 9 a.m. Friday.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES