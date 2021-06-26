Arrest made in connection to northwest Las Vegas Valley homicide

Las Vegas police records have identified a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon at a northwest valley apartment complex.

Clark County Detention Center (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jacob Gaona was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, jail records show. He was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead at an apartment complex on the 2300 block of North Tucumcari Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road and Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Police were called to the complex about 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apartment gunshot wounds, Metro said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Detectives believe the shooting happened due to an argument involving the 17-year-old, police said.

Gaona was found in a nearby apartment on Thursday and arrested. Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Gaona faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

