106°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Arrest made in connection with August shooting death in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2023 - 2:46 pm
 
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide around the 600 block of Yale Street near Washington Ave ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide around the 600 block of Yale Street near Washington Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the August shooting death of a man killed during an argument in central Las Vegas.

Joseph Navarro, 27, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in San Diego, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. He was booked into a San Diego-area jail for open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas.

Jesus Alberto Martinez Jr., 29, was shot and killed Aug. 4 on the 600 block of North Yale Street, near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. He was visiting a residence on Yale, standing in the street in front of the home, when a man approached and started to argue with Martinez before fatally shooting him, police said.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident can call Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Naked man dances on poker table, runs through Strip casinos
Naked man dances on poker table, runs through Strip casinos
2
Aces, kings cracked in thrilling 3-way hand at WSOP Main Event
Aces, kings cracked in thrilling 3-way hand at WSOP Main Event
3
Nevada just got another expansion ice hockey team
Nevada just got another expansion ice hockey team
4
Caesars Palace hostage drama ends with rescue, man arrested
Caesars Palace hostage drama ends with rescue, man arrested
5
Chess star eliminated from WSOP Main Event in painful fashion
Chess star eliminated from WSOP Main Event in painful fashion
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man arrested in connection with North Las Vegas homicide
Man arrested in connection with North Las Vegas homicide
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified
Man fatally shot in parking lot next to Strip Friday
Man fatally shot in parking lot next to Strip Friday
Man killed, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
Man killed, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
3 teenagers shot, 1 dead in North Las Vegas
3 teenagers shot, 1 dead in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas man fatally shot during July Fourth party
Las Vegas man fatally shot during July Fourth party