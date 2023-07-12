Arrest made in connection with August shooting death in central Las Vegas

Joseph Navarro, 27, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents in San Diego.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide around the 600 block of Yale Street near Washington Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the August shooting death of a man killed during an argument in central Las Vegas.

Joseph Navarro, 27, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in San Diego, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. He was booked into a San Diego-area jail for open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas.

Jesus Alberto Martinez Jr., 29, was shot and killed Aug. 4 on the 600 block of North Yale Street, near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. He was visiting a residence on Yale, standing in the street in front of the home, when a man approached and started to argue with Martinez before fatally shooting him, police said.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident can call Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

