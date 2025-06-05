Arrest made in connection with body found near downtown Las Vegas railroad tracks

An arrest has been made in connection with a man found dead in April with burns on his body near railroad tracks in Las Vegas.

Antonio Telford Jr., 33, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy murder, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police were called just before 7:45 a.m. April 13 to the 1500 block of A Street, near West Owens Avenue and Interstate 15 and found the victim, later identified as Leotha Patton, 48. The Clark County coroner’s office said he died of multiple sharp force injuries and ruled his death a homicide..

Telford is scheduled for his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.