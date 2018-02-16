Arrest made in connection with deadly shooting in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police arrested Michael Cooley, Sr., 56, Thursday morning on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon. He was booked in the Las Vegas City Jail.

Michael Cooley, Sr. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man is in custody in the wake of a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas this week.

About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a shooting where a 36-year-old man was found lying in the street outside of a residence in the 2200 block of Superior Position Street, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said. He died at University Medical Center.

The victim may not have lived in the area, Leavitt said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the two men knew each other and were likely argued prior to the shooting. Cooley left the scene before officers arrived.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not released the identity of the victim, nor the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information in this homicide is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

2200 Superior Position Street, North Las Vegas, nv