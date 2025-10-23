Arrest made in connection with east Las Vegas fatal stabbing

An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing death this month in east Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing death that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in the 4700 block of Happy Valley Avenue in Las Vegas. (Bryan Horvath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing death this month in east Las Vegas, police said Thursday.

Louis Watson, 41, was already in police custody when he was named the suspect in the killing, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. He was rebooked Wednesday in the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Police were called around 6:30 a.m. Oct. 7 after a man was stabbed in the 4700 block of Happy Valley Avenue, near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive, police said at the time.

Police found the victim, later identified as Bradley Campbell, 49, outside a travel trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

