Homicides

Arrest made in connection with Henderson homicide

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2023 - 8:53 am
 
Updated August 16, 2023 - 9:00 am
Devyn Michaels (Henderson Police Department)
Henderson police arrested a woman Tuesday in the death of a 47-year-old man in Henderson earlier this month.

Devyn Michaels, 45, was taken into custody and booked on one count of open murder, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

Detectives said Michaels was the girlfriend of the decedent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

