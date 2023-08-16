Arrest made in connection with Henderson homicide

Henderson police arrested a woman Tuesday in the death of a 47-year-old man in Henderson earlier this month.

Devyn Michaels (Henderson Police Department)

Devyn Michaels, 45, was taken into custody and booked on one count of open murder, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

Detectives said Michaels was the girlfriend of the decedent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.