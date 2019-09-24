Arrest made in death of Las Vegas man found in desert area

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the man found dead in a sleeping bag Friday in the east valley, and has ruled his death a homicide.

Police arrested a man in connection with the death of a 47-year-old whose body was found in a sleeping bag Friday in an east valley desert area.

The man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the death of Raul Salazar, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in a text message.

Raul Salazar died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday. His body was found in a sleeping bag Friday in a desert area off of State Route 147, known as Lake Mead Boulevard, near Pablo Road.

Red Rock Search & Rescue was looking for a missing person around state Route 147 when they found Salazar. Police said the man was killed elsewhere and taken to the desert area near the road. It was unclear Tuesday if Salazar died the day he was found.

Further information about Salazar’s death was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about his death can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

