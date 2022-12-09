52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Homicides

Arrest made in east Las Vegas stabbing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2022 - 10:28 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing in east Las Vegas.

Joshua Billings, 27, was arrested and booked on a murder charge in connection with the death of Marcos Rocha, 30, according to jail records.

Rocha was found early Saturday morning near a trash dumpster in an alley of 1300 Sombrero Drive, near East Desert Inn Road and South Maryland Parkway, police said at the time.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from sharp force injuries to the neck and back, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Billings is being held without bail and expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2022 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 7th go-round results
2
Hard Rock reveals plans to close The Mirage, gut and expand property
Hard Rock reveals plans to close The Mirage, gut and expand property
3
2022 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 8th go-round results
4
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
5
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
NFR rider clashes heads with bull, faces long recovery
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST