Arrest made in Friday fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Police said one person had been arrested in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police serve a warrant in a neighborhood on Corsaire Avenue in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police serve a warrant at a home on Corsaire Avenue near Vornsand Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Police say one person was arrested during the warrant service in connection with a fatal shooting Friday. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a person Saturday evening while serving a warrant in the same northeast valley neighborhood where a person was fatally shot the day before.

On Sunday afternoon, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said one person had been arrested in connection with the shooting Friday afternoon, when officers found a man suffering from a gunshot would in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 4700 block of East Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard.

Spencer said Friday night the man, whose name was not released over the weekend, was shot near Thunderbolt Avenue and Vornsand Drive before he drove blocks away to the convenience store.

Just hours after Metro announced Saturday afternoon it had no suspects in the case, Las Vegas police vehicles rolled into the neighborhood of four-plex apartments at about 5:45 p.m., winding a convey of SWAT and unmarked vehicles from Puebla Street over to Vornsand Drive and ending up on in front of a home on Corsaire Avenue.

Neighbors stood on front balconies and in parking lots and watched as one person was placed into the back of a marked Metro unit while detectives entered and exited the home.

Police only said Saturday officers were serving a search warrant in relation to Friday’s homicide. By Sunday evening, Spencer confirmed that one person was arrested in connection with the homicide.

He said Metro will publish more details about the arrest come Monday. No other details were made available Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the scene of the shooting, on the 4700 block of Thunderbolt Avenue, less than a half-mile away from the convenience store, because of a notification from ShotSpotter.

ShotSpotter is Metro’s gunfire detection system in the valley.

According to a Saturday statement from the department, officers who arrived on Thunderbolt Avenue talked with neighbors who saw a Ford Mustang speed off from the area. Police then found the Mustang at the convenience store.

As officers approached the car, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Metro said Saturday. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives determined that the man was in his vehicle at the intersection of Thunderbolt Avenue and Vorsand Drive and speaking with an “unidentified male” before the shooting, Metro said.

“At some point the suspect produced a handgun and fired at the victim striking him at least once,” police said.

The shooter ran from the scene.

The man killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

