Arrest made in homicide outside Las Vegas recording studio

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in a shooting that killed one and injured another in the central valley.

Isaiha Duckket (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in a shooting that killed one and injured another in the central valley.

Police said that at 11:14 p.m. on July 7, they were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of Paseo Del Prado, near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive.

One man, Corvoney Tompson, 23, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. A second male victim was seriously injured from a gunshot wound, police said.

“Several people were in a recording studio at this location when an argument started and then began to escalate,” Lt. David Valenta said at the time. “The males in the argument were told to leave and then carried their argument outside. This led to shots being fired and (the) two victims being hit.”

Police said in a news release Monday that Isaiha Duckket, 26, has been booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, robbery, grand larceny and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

He was scheduled for an initial appearance early Monday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.