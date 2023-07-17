101°F
Homicides

Arrest made in killing of homeless man

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2023 - 9:50 am
 
(Getty Images)
A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a homeless man found dead on a pedestrian bridge in downtown Las Vegas, records show.

Cecil Walls faces a charge of open murder after another man was found dead at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near East Washington Avenue.

While Las Vegas police initially deemed the death suspicious, homicide detectives determined that the unidentified victim was involved in a verbal altercation before he died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.

