Arrest made in North Las Vegas triple homicide

Jose Easley (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police have arrested a man on three counts of murder after a triple homicide Sunday.

Police arrested Jose Easley Jr., 41, in the Las Vegas area Wednesday night in connection with the deaths of three members of the Nash family, who were shot and killed in a parking lot Sunday night near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street.

“I’m glad we got someone,” North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

Easley was jailed in the Las Vegas Detention Center on the murder charges as well as counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, prohibited possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The Sunday shooting killed Susan Nash, 52, and two of her adult children, Deonte’ Nash, 31, and Dejona’e Nash, 20, the coroner’s office said. The shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. in the southeast parking lot at the intersection. The three Nash family members died at the scene, while the father of Dejona’e Nash’s child also was injured in the shooting. He was hospitalized at University Medical Center with survivable injuries.

Patty reiterated the initial police statement that the shooting didn’t appear to be a random act, adding that at least one of the victims knew Easley. A motive for the shooting still wasn’t clear Thursday night.

Nash family friend Phantasia Mack said loved ones appreciated the help and support they’ve received since Sunday. While thankful for the arrest, Mack said, the family and loved ones are still grieving.

“We still have to bury three people,” she said.

Family members learned of the arrest Wednesday but not through police, Mack said. That was frustrating to the family, she said.

Mack added that the family didn’t know anything about the man accused in the triple homicide. “We’ve received pictures; we don’t know this man,” she said.

Court records show that Easley was previously convicted of attempted murder with a deadly weapon for a shooting that occurred north of downtown Las Vegas in 2002. He served time in the Nevada Department of Corrections from June 2003 to May 2016 for that crime, spokeswoman Brooke Santina said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover burial costs for the Nash family.

