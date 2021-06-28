Arrest made in pub shooting

A man has been arrested in a slaying that unfolded inside a central Las Vegas bar early Sunday.

The site of a homicide that occurred in the early morning on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The shooting happened at a PT’s Place, 1281 S. Decatur Blvd., at around 3:20 a.m. One person was shot and killed at the scene, but police had not released any more information on the circumstances of the death.

Clark County Detention Center records show that Anthony Balderas, 24, was booked at the Southern Nevada jail Sunday on a single count of open murder. Balderas was booked under the same Las Vegas police event number that police listed for the shooting at the bar.

The bar and restaurant declined to comment on the shooting. The Clark County coroner’s office has not identified the person killed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

