Arrest made in ‘random and senseless’ killing at gas pump

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the random slaying of a man shot while pumping gas in central Las Vegas in March, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

A photo of Kashif Brown with his family at a press conference hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the parking lot of a Circle K in Las Vegas where Brown was killed. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in the random slaying of a man who was shot while pumping gas in central Las Vegas in March, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

Roderick Lee, 34, of Las Vegas, was booked at the Southern Nevada jail Thursday on a murder charge. Las Vegas police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed early Friday that Lee is charged in the March 22 slaying of Kashif Brown, 24, at the Circle K gas station, at 420 S. Valley View Blvd.

Lee was not present for a court hearing Friday, when Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer ordered him held without bail until a court appearance next week.

Police said that Brown had pulled into the gas station on his way to his landscaping job at about 3:30 a.m. After making a purchase inside, and heading out to his vehicle, a man pulled up to Brown and shot him during what investigators believe was a random attempted robbery.

Police worked for months to make an arrest. They at one point held a press conference with Brown’s family members, displaying surveillance video depicting a vehicle used in the crime in the hopes of generating leads.

Spencer said early Friday that police never gave up on the case. He did not immediately say what police believe connects Lee to the killing.

“We knew early on that this was a random and senseless killing of a young man who was simply pumping gas on his way to work,” Spencer said in a text. “It was important to our team that we found the person responsible for his death. We worked tirelessly to give Kashif’s family closure in this case.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.