Homicides

Arrest made in shooting death of boy, 9, in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2023 - 11:48 am
 
Updated October 12, 2023 - 12:10 pm
Eliazar Quintero (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 5300 block of Boulder Highway on Tuesday, Mar ...
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 5300 block of Boulder Highway on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy earlier this year in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Eliazar Quintero, 41, is already in custody with the Nevada Department of Corrections on unrelated charges, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Police said they identified him as the suspect Tuesday and are working on having him transferred to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on a murder in the second degree.

SirArmani Clark was killed March 7 when a stray bullet came through the wall of his apartment on the 5300 block of Boulder Highway. A second child, Honor Tate, 6, was wounded.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said a week after the shooting that police had identified a suspect who had previously been arrested on possessing a firearm as a prohibited person. Also, weeks before the shooting, he was arrested and accused of possession of more than 500 fentanyl pills.

“We had done a longtime narcotic investigation on him,” he said at the time. “Do you know what 500 fentanyl pills could do to kill people? Everybody in this building could potentially die.”

NDOC records indicate Quintero had been at Three Lakes Valley Conservation Camp in Indian Springs.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

