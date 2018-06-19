Arrest made in shooting death of woman in northwest Las Vegas

A man was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a woman who was found shot in the head inside a northwest valley apartment .

Jail records show 43-year-old Demetrick Roberson was arrested on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.

A maintentance worker found the woman on June 7, two days after she moved into the apartment on the 5500 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Michael Way.

Police initially said the woman, who has not yet been identified, suffered head trauma but later confirmed that she was shot.

Roberson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he remains in custody without bail. His 48-hour hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

