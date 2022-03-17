Arrest report describes horrific details of 5-year-old Henderson boy’s death

According to a Henderson police report, the boy’s father admitted beating the boy and repeatedly whipping him with an electrical cord.

Gerald Oglesby (Henderson Police Department)

The father of a 5-year-old boy found slain early Wednesday in Henderson confessed to police that he beat and repeatedly whipped his son with an electrical cord, then struck the youth with a fatal blow to the stomach, according to newly obtained police records in the case.

Police said the child was found dead at 1:30 a.m. at a residence in the 700 block of Center Street. His father, Gerald Oglesby, 33, was arrested on one count of murder.

The boy’s name had not been released by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Thursday afternoon, but several child custody cases involving Oglesby identified his 5-year-old son as General Sema’j Oglesby.

An arrest report for the father indicates that he was the one who called dispatchers and told officers his son was unresponsive. He also made a comment that “he didn’t want to flee the scene and they needed to get someone (first responders) there,” police wrote in the report.

Police interviewed a witness in an apartment below Oglesby. The neighbor said she heard loud noises Tuesday night and believed it was a body being thrown onto the ground in the apartment.

“The loud thumping continued for about two hours,” according to the arrest report. “The neighbor attempted contact at (the) apartment … but no one answered, and she did not call the police.”

Detectives said they took Oglesby into custody, read him his Miranda rights and interviewed him. The father said he was awarded custody of his son in February 2021. He recounted how he had previously spanked his son, then in December, he was “forced to discipline his son because he was not listening to him and started ‘back talking,’” police wrote.

“Gerald used a cell phone charging cord and hit him multiple times in the arms the back the abdomen and the side of his neck including his jawline,” the arrest report states.

The father told police that on Tuesday his son was watching a television show that Oglesby didn’t approve of because it had adult characters in it.

“Gerald took the electrical cord off the back of the Cox Communications box and used it to whip (the child) multiple times in the arms,” police wrote, whiting out the child’s name. “During this whipping with the cord Gerald described (the child) as trying to move getting out of the way of where he was getting whipped.

“During this first barrage of whipping with the electrical cord Gerald accidentally split (the child’s) chin open causing it to bleed.”

Oglesby gave his child a shower, according to the report, then resumed beating him with an electrical cord. The father said he then placed a slipper on his hand and struck the boy in the abdomen.

“Gerald explained as soon as he struck (the child) in the abdomen, he knew he struck him too hard,” police wrote.

The boy could not walk normally afterward and lay down on a couch with his head on a bunny rabbit pillow, according to the report. The boy vomited, and his breathing became labored, but his father did not immediately call the police. When the child stopped breathing, the father said, he did chest compressions but could not revive the boy.

“Gerald stated he immediately texted (the boy’s) mother a couple of good pictures that were previously stored on his phone (of the boy),” police wrote. “He also texted his sister and told her that (the child) had died because he had whipped him too hard.”

Oglesby then smoked a marijuana cigarette and called 911, according to the report. Police said their investigation showed that the child may have been beaten even more extensively than Oglesby described.

