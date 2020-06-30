95°F
Homicides

Arrest report: Dispute led Las Vegas man to shoot neighbor, 1 other

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2020 - 2:48 pm
 
Updated June 30, 2020 - 3:40 pm

Timothy Hanson was still moving after a Las Vegas man — who had a “long running dispute” with Hanson’s 71-year-old friend — shot him and his friend in the head with a shotgun, according to an arrest report.

So the accused man, Andrew Cote, who was the 71-year-old woman’s neighbor, shot Hanson again, all in front of Cote’s daughter, the Metropolitan Police Department report said.

Cote, 36, called 911 about 10 p.m. Thursday to report he had shot the man and woman over the wall separating his neighbor’s yard from his backyard on the 4400 block of Mossy Rock Court, near West Smoke Ranch Road and North Decatur Boulevard, the report said. Cote now faces two murder charges after police said the dispute between him and Mildred Olivio ended in a double homicide.

Cote told police that Hanson, 54, arrived at Olivio’s home that evening, the report said. Earlier in the day, Cote and the 71-year-old had an argument that ended with Olivio spraying him and his daughter with a hose, he told police.

“Cote told the 911 operator the male had been yelling at him from the backyard,” the report said. “Cote indicated his daughter was outside at the time and he was in fear.”

Police took Cote to Metro headquarters after the shooting, and he agreed to speak with detectives. Cote, who lived next door to Olivio with his wife and three children, said he “had a long running dispute” with his neighbor.

In April 2020, Olivio had been served with a protection order from Cote, the report said.

Cote told detectives that after Olivio sprayed him and his daughter with a hose, he called police but “nothing had happened” to her, the report said. He said he was inside his home while Hanson was yelling at him Thursday night, when he noticed his daughter was in the backyard.

So Cote grabbed his shotgun, the report said.

“Cote shot Hanson in the head over the block wall and then shot (Olivio) in the head as well,” the report said. “Cote noticed Hanson was still moving and shot him in the head a second time.”

Cote told police he then took his daughter and the shotgun inside and called 911. The report did not say how old Cote’s daughter is.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said on Thursday that three small children were inside Cote’s house at the time of the shooting.

“Cote was asked if he considered just taking his daughter inside and calling the police and he responded by saying words to the effect of not tonight,” the report said.

Police did not find any weapons near Hanson or Olivio. The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Olivio’s death a homicide caused by a single shotgun wound to the head, and Hanson’s death was ruled a homicide due to shotgun wounds to the head.

Cote did not appear to have a criminal record in the county, according to online court records.

He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday without bail, court records show. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 29.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

