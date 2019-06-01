Arrest report: Murder suspect said he grabbed girl, threw her

Denaugio Scarlett, who is charged with the murder of a 3-year-old girl, told police detectives he forcefully grabbed her, squeezed her and threw her on the ground, according to police arrest documents.

Denaugio Scarlett was charged Wednesday with the murder of Aaliyah Cameron, records show. According to the Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, Scarlett told detectives, “I know I did this to her” and “It looks so vicious, I did that.”

Police were called May 25 about a sick or injured child and found Aaliyah not breathing and unresponsive, the report said.

She died at University Medical Center from multiple blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said. According to the report, detectives found cuts on Aaliyah’s chin and lips and bruising on her face, arms, abdomen and groin area.

The report said Scarlett told detectives he was frustrated with Aaliyah, who was staying with him, after she came into his bedroom crying and screaming. He told detectives he forcefully grabbed her by her sides and threw her over his shoulder and squeezed her very tightly. In her room, Scarlett said he threw Aaliyah to the ground, back first and her head bounced off the floor.

He told detectives Aaliyah immediately stopped crying. According to the report, he checked on her later that night and found she wasn’t breathing.

Scarlett is being held in Clark County Detention Center without bail, jail records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 11.

