Arrest report: Suspect tells police he’s responsible for man’s death

Malik Price, 27, was arrested in connection with death of Christopher David. He told police, “I killed that man in cold blood,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Malik Price (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man in custody in connection to a killing near Mandalay Bay on Monday night told police he would become a serial killer if he was released, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Malik Price, 27, faces a charge of open murder in connection to the killing of Christoper David, 45, in the 4200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

David was found dead in a dirt lot near Four Seasons Drive and South Las Vegas Boulevard with a head wound. The Clark County coroner ruled that he died of blunt head trauma and ruled it a homicide.

He was found around 11:55 p.m. A cinder brick with apparent blood on it was on the ground near David. A footprint police suspect was made from a basketball shoe was also near David’s body, the arrest report said.

After speaking with witnesses, police found Price who was wearing a shoe consistent with the footprint. His pants and shoes appeared to have blood on them. While being interviewed Price allegedly rambled and was difficult to understand.

Price also tried to punch and kick a detective, according to the report.

At the end of the interview, Price said, “I did it, I’m a filthy murderer. Yup I hit him upside with a tombstone … I saw a sign to be a violent gentleman today,” according to the report.

While on the way to Clark County Detention Center, Price allegedly said, “I killed that man in cold blood,” and “If you let me out of jail, I’ll become a serial killer,” according to the report.

Price remains in custody without bail and is due in court on Oct. 10.

