Arrest warrants issued for father, son in death of Lesly Palacio

Police have obtained arrest warrants for a man and his father in the death of Lesly Palacio, who was found slain near Valley of Fire State Park a week ago, according to court records.

Erick Rangel-Ibarra, left, and Jose Rangel (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Palacio, 25, was last seen Aug. 29 by family when she went to get drinks with Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 25. Her body was found last week in Moapa Valley near Valley of Fire State Park.

Police said after the discovery that they were pursuing a warrant for Rangel-Ibarra and that he and his father, Jose Rangel, 45, were missing.

Las Vegas Justice Court records now show a warrant was obtained for Rangel-Ibarra on charges of open murder and destroying/concealing evidence. His father is the subject of an arrest warrant as well. That warrant, issued Monday, charges Rangel with destroying/concealing evidence and harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender.

Police said both men were last seen in a white 2004 Ford F-150 pickup with a Nevada plate of LVN84A.

Rangel-Ibarra is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 173 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo on his ear of California, a tattoo on his chest of a skull, and a tattoo on his left wrist of a “Dragon Ball Z image,” police said.

Anyone with information may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

