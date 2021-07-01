102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Homicides

At least 1 dead after shooting in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2021 - 11:44 am
 
Updated July 1, 2021 - 12:37 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was killed after a shooting in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Copper Sage Street, near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard, around 11:05 a.m. and found a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, police said.

Another possible victim was dropped off at North Vista Hospital, police said.

Roads in the area were closed as of 11:25 a.m. and expected to remain shut to traffic for hours, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
Slots player hits $1.5M jackpot on $5 bet
2
Landlord says woman arrested in child’s hot home death had financial woes
Landlord says woman arrested in child’s hot home death had financial woes
3
Nevada now has higher COVID-19 case rate than any other state
Nevada now has higher COVID-19 case rate than any other state
4
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
Billionaire buys most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada
5
Woman killed after intervening in attack on friend identified
Woman killed after intervening in attack on friend identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST