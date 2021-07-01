At least 1 dead after shooting in northeast Las Vegas

At least one person was killed after a shooting in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was killed after a shooting in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Copper Sage Street, near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard, around 11:05 a.m. and found a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, police said.

Another possible victim was dropped off at North Vista Hospital, police said.

Roads in the area were closed as of 11:25 a.m. and expected to remain shut to traffic for hours, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.