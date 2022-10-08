Aunt faces murder, abuse charges after 5-year-old boy dies, report alleges

A woman abused children living with her, leading to the death of her 5-year-old nephew, police said.

A North Las Vegas woman is suspected of abusing children living with her, allegedly leading to the death of her 5-year-old nephew, police said.

Krystle Evans, 36, was charged with murder and four counts of child abuse this week.

On June 29, a 5-year-old boy was taken to University Medical Center because he was having trouble breathing. The boy died at the hospital, and medical personnel determined the condition of his body was consistent with being the victim of abuse, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the child as Nizay Evans died of blunt force head trauma later that day.

Krystle Evans was the guardian of the boy. Six children lived with her and were interviewed by Child Protective Services, according to the arrest report.

The children said that Krystle Evans consistently beat them with a belt, toy bat and hanger. She also made the children stand in a corner with their hands up in the air, according to the report.

The boy had bruises all over his forearms, back, chest, legs, abrasions on both knees, a cut on his chin and several cuts around his eyes.

Krystle Evans was arrested in July and charged Tuesday. She is being held on $150,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 7.

