Authorites work to find bus station worker who ID’d escaped prisoner

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An observant bus station worker is expected to receive a $30,000 reward offered by federal authorities for identifying an escaped murderer attempting to flee the country, Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said Thursday.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was arrested at a bus station along North Eastern Avenue near Searles Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing new clothes and holding a brand new backpack, Schofield said. Duerte-Herrera had purchased a ticket to Tijuana.

Duarte-Herrera, who was on the lam for days after escaping from the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, was convicted of murder sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2007 Luxor parking lot bombing that killed 27-year-old Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, a casino hot dog stand worker.

Schofield thanked media for publishing the escaped prisoner’s photo and information, which alerted the bus employee. Duarte-Herrera was unaccounted for as of Friday evening, but the Nevada Department of Corrections did not alert the public to the escape until Tuesday morning.

“The key to this is the media,” Schofield said. “If it wasn’t for media pushing information out, the observant employee at the bus depot wouldn’t have known to call this guy out.”

Video showed Duarte-Herrera walked down East Owens Avenue to the bus stop Wednesday, but it was unclear how long he had been in the Las Vegas area, Schofield said.

Duarte Herrera’s friend, Omar Rueda-Denvers, was also convicted in 2010 of murder in the bombing, which targeted Rueda-Denvers’ ex-girlfriend, who was not hurt in the blast, and her lover Antonio.

In 2019, a federal judge granted Rueda-Denvers a new trial, ruling that he was unable to cross-examine his co-defendant, whose incriminating statements to police were presented to the jury.

Rueda-Denvers faced a retrial in 2021 and was convicted of murder, attempted murder, possession of an explosive or incendiary device and transportation or receipt of explosives.

Schofield said that Duarte-Herrera had purchased a ticket out of the country before he was captured.

“He was en route to Mexico via a bus,” Schofield said late Wednesday night.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, who called the prison system’s security lapse “unacceptable,” tweeted Thursday about the capture.

“I am grateful to our State, local and federal law enforcement partners who helped capture this escaped inmate.,” he said in the tweet. “The State is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his escape.”

Authorities also were working Thursday to identify the bus station employee to claim the reward.

“When you really boil this down,” Schofield said, “an observant employee saw a media story and said, ‘Hey wait a minute, that’s the guy.’”

