Authorities arrest suspect in Las Vegas manicurist’s death

Krystal Whipple, the sole suspect in the killing of a nail salon manager over a $35 manicure, was arrested early Friday in Arizona.

Woman killed after being run over at nail salon (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Krystal Whipple (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Krystal Whipple, the sole suspect in the killing of a nail salon manager over a $35 manicure, was arrested early Friday in Arizona.

Whipple, 21, was taken into custody in Glendale, Arizona, according to Las Vegas police.

Her arrest comes nearly two weeks after Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Nguyen, a mother of three, was struck with a stolen rental car and dragged about 50 feet on Dec. 29 outside Crystal Nails & Spa, 4983 W. Flamingo Road.

Nguyen, 51, died of multiple blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Whipple is facing felony charges of murder, robbery and burglary, court records show. A criminal complaint and a warrant for her arrest were filed Jan. 4 in Las Vegas Justice Court, according to the same records.

Whipple was first identified as a suspect Jan. 3, after the Metropolitan Police Department released her mug shot from an April arrest and a video, including surveillance footage of the moments leading up to Nguyen’s death, that had gone viral.

Less than a week later, Whipple’s mother and grandmother appeared on national television, begging the woman to turn herself in.

“You can’t run baby. You cannot run,” Whipple’s tearful mother said into the camera in an interview with ABC News. “You have to come forward baby.”

The deadly encounter unfolded at about 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 29, after a woman had tried to pay for her $35 manicure with a credit card that was declined.

According to Sonny Chung, Nguyen’s boyfriend of nearly 13 years, the woman told Nguyen that she was going to get money from her car after at least three failed card swipes.

That’s when the couple followed the woman outside to try to stop her from leaving. But the woman got behind the wheel of a stolen black Camaro, and as she took off, she struck Nguyen with the car, dragging her across the parking lot, Chung has said.

Surveillance footage outside the salon shows Nguyen jumping in front of the car, which already had begun to drive forward out of the parking lot. Chung also is seen clinging to the back of the car as it drives away from the salon.

That same night, officers had found the Camaro unoccupied at a nearby apartment complex, and were able to identify her after police found receipts and her fingerprints in the car, according to Whipple’s arrest report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.