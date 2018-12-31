Authorities ID North Las Vegas man fatally stabbed at party

A 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death outside a house party in North Las Vegas late Friday was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye, Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

North Las Vegas police were called just before midnight to a house on the 3500 block of Stanley Avenue, near the intersection of North Pecos Road and East Owens Avenue, to investigate reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, officers found a 21-year-old man lying in the street with an apparent stab wound, police said.

The man was taken University Medical Center, where he died.

He was Omar Cedano, 21, of North Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. His cause of death was stab wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said the man was at a house party on that block, and that there was “a lot of yelling” heard by witnesses just before the stabbing.

The man who was stabbed was in a physical fight with at least one other person just before he was attacked, the police department wrote in a release.

There were more than 50 people at the party and several bands performed, the release said. Police asked for their help identifying the person who stabbed Cedano.

“Detectives believe there are possible witnesses in this case and are urging them to contact the police,” the release said.

Anyone with information should call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Cedano’s death was the 203rd homicide in Clark County this year and the 34th investigated by North Las Vegas police, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

