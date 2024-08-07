Authorities identify man wounded in shooting behind Avis that killed a woman

Gina Martin, 36, died in the shooting, which happened around 12:30 p.m. behind the Avis rental office at 4632 W. Sahara Avenue. The man who was also shot was Brian Marshall, police said.

Ivan Williams and friend Gina Martin are seen in an undated photo. (Photo courtesy of Ivan Williams)

A police report released Wednesday identified the second victim of a Saturday shooting behind a rental car office that killed a woman and wounded a man.

Gina Martin, 36, died in the shooting, which happened around 12:30 p.m. behind the Avis rental office at 4632 W. Sahara Avenue. The man who was also shot was Brian Marshall, according to a declaration of warrant or summons report released by the Las Vegas Justice Court.

Marshall was transported to University Medical Center, where police said he “immediately underwent surgery.”

Frederick Blanche, 37, was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting and faces open murder and attempted murder charges.

The report provided additional details of the shooting based on surveillance video.

As Martin and Marshall left the Avis building, a man police said is “believed to be Frederick Blanche” got out of a white Chevrolet Silverado and walked towards them, police said.

He confronted them, then pulled a gun on them, according to the report.

Marshall fled towards the office, Metro said, and Blanche shot him multiple times.

He then repeatedly shot Martin, police said. She tried to run, but fell, according to the report. Blanche shot at Marshall again, police said, then stood over Martin and fired additional shots.

“Gina could be heard screaming, but as more shots were fired, the screaming stopped,” the report said.

Martin’s friends and brother, Sean Martin, previously said Blanche was obsessed with her. Gina Martin and Marshall were dating, he said.

A friend named Ivan Williams said Blanche and Martin had been engaged about two years ago, but she broke off the engagement quickly.

Sean Martin said Blanche bought her a ring, but that the two weren’t engaged.

“He had stronger feelings for my sister than she did for him,” he said.

The report said detectives learned Blanche and Marshall knew each other while they were in prison between 2009 and 2013.

