Homicides

Authorities investigate 2 deaths as possible murder-suicide after North Las Vegas fire

North Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2025 - 5:39 pm
 

A man and a woman are dead after being found in a North Las Vegas home Saturday night, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Officers were called for assistance by the North Las Vegas Fire Department, which was responding to calls about a fire at a home on the 3100 block of Bartlett Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

The police report states that the Fire Department called for police assistance after finding a woman who was dead and a man with “life-threatening injuries.” The man was later pronounced dead after being transported to UMC Trauma Center, the report states.

North Las Vegas detectives and North Las Vegas Fire arson investigators are “investigating this incident as a murder and suicide,” according to the press release, as they “believe the two victims were known to each other.”

Further information will be made available by the Clark County coroner’s office at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

