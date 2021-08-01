97°F
Homicides

Authorities investigate homicide in Cathedral Canyon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2021 - 9:45 am
 
Updated August 1, 2021 - 12:38 pm
Detectives with the Nye County sheriff’s office are investigating a homicide Sunday, Aug. 1, ...
Detectives with the Nye County sheriff’s office are investigating a homicide Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Cathedral Canyon. (Nye County sheriff’s office via Facebook)

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Cathedral Canyon, which sits between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning described it as an “active scene.”

It’s unclear when or how the homicide was reported to police. The sheriff’s office said more information would be provided later.

Nye County detectives continue to investigate. No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

