Baby’s death in Las Vegas last August ruled homicide

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled the August death of a one-year-old baby in Las Vegas a homicide.

King Kaliil Simmons was taken to a hospital August 3 by his adult caregiver, according to a Clark County Department of Family Services report.

Simmons was in “physical distress” and transferred to University Medical Center for a “higher level of care and treatment,” according to the report. He died on August 6.

According to the report, a medical evaluation of the child indicated his condition was not consistent with the explanation provided. No other details were available.

The coroner’s office Thursday ruled blunt force trauma as the boy’s cause of death.

The county had no Child Protective Services history for the boy, his family or the adult in who was caring for him, according to the report.

The boy was from Sacramento, California, the coroner’s office said.