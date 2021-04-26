Bail denied for man charged in fatal weekend shooting on the Strip

A judge on Monday denied bail for a 25-year-old man charged with shooting two people on the Strip, killing one.

A judge on Monday denied bail for a 25-year-old man charged with shooting two people on the Strip, killing one. (Elliot Bauman / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Malik Frost (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Malik Frost faces one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of battery in connection with the early Sunday morning shooting.

Police said a group of men were fighting at the Hawaiian Marketplace near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Harmon Avenue, before Frost pulled out a gun and fatally shot an unidentified person.

Frost was not present for an initial court hearing Monday and a jail official told Hearing Master Amy Ferreira that the suspect had been “disruptive.” The judge scheduled Frost’s next court hearing for Wednesday.

After the shooting, police said, Frost ran down Las Vegas Boulevard and two people followed him, one of whom threw a rock at him. Frost then turned around and fired three shots, hitting one of the men chasing him in the leg, Spencer said.

The man shot in the leg was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and was expected to survive. A bystander was hit by a ricochet but did not need to be hospitalized, Spencer said.

Frost was taken into custody at a motel on the Strip and hospitalized with injuries from the rock hitting his head.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren, who oversees a patrol area that includes the Strip, took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to express frustration about the fatal shooting, calling it “unacceptable.”

Koren said Metro officers arrived in less than one minute, chased down the suspected shooter, and treated one victim.

