Body found at Cold Creek near Las Vegas, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found Saturday afternoon northwest of Las Vegas.

People riding horses found the body just after 12:55 p.m. near Cold Creek and Bugling Bull roads. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Trish Cervantes said the death appeared suspicious and confirmed the Police Department’s homicide unit responded to the scene.

The body was off the roads and trails “quite a bit,” Cervantes said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the official cause and manner of death. It wasn’t clear whether the body found was a man or a woman.

