Body found at vacant Las Vegas home investigated as homicide

A man found dead Thursday at a vacant home in east Last Vegas was shot to death, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The victim was identified Monday as Craig D. Matthews, 64, of Las Vegas. The case is being investigated as a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the home in the 2600 block of Brady Avenue, near Washington and Eastern avenues, at 2:40 p.m. The home’s owner said they were fixing up the vacant home for renters when they discovered Matthews’ body in the yard.

No further details on the investigation have been released by police.

