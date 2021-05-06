Body found decomposing in desert identified 3 years later

Nearly three years after a body was found wrapped in blankets in the desert west of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man and determined his death was a homicide.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nearly three years after a body was found wrapped in blankets in the desert west of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man and determined his death was a homicide.

William Ellis, 86, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead Sept. 11 2018, after his body was found decomposing in a remote area near Carpenter Canyon and Lee Spring Canyon Loop roads, the coroner’s office announced Thursday. He died of multiple injuries, the office said.

Further information on Ellis’ death was not available Thursday afternoon, and it was unclear if any arrests were made in connection with Ellis’ death.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.