Body found during search for hikers on Frenchman Mountain

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a search and rescue helicopter spotted a body on Frenchman Mountain while searching for a pair of hikers.

A view of Frenchman Mountain from the Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane. (F. Andrew Taylor/View) @FAndrewTaylorPress

The body was found about 3:10 p.m. near Frenchman Mountain Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said an investigation was opened after police discovered the body had been stabbed about six times.

The hikers, one of whom was suffering a head injury, were found and safely taken down the mountain, police said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.