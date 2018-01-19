Homicides

Body found during search for hikers on Frenchman Mountain

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2018 - 1:31 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a search and rescue helicopter spotted a body on Frenchman Mountain while searching for a pair of hikers.

The body was found about 3:10 p.m. near Frenchman Mountain Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said an investigation was opened after police discovered the body had been stabbed about six times.

The hikers, one of whom was suffering a head injury, were found and safely taken down the mountain, police said.

