Body found in east Las Vegas in March was wrapped in plastic

The 73-year-old man found dead in an east Las Vegas trailer in March was wrapped in plastic in his bedroom closet, court documents show.

Keyherra Green (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The 73-year-old man found dead in an east Las Vegas trailer in March was wrapped in plastic in his bedroom closet, court documents show.

A private investigator hired by the man’s family smelled a “foul odor” coming from his mobile home on March 8 at 3001 Cabana Drive, near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Nellis Boulevard, according to an arrest warrant released Tuesday. Police discovered a decomposing body wrapped in plastic bags.

Ghasem Aliaskari died of asphyxia and blunt force trauma, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The Metropolitan Police Department had previously confirmed there was an open homicide investigation into Aliaskari’s death but offered few details.

The closet floor beneath his body was soaked with hydrochloric acid, the warrant said.

The warrant indicates detectives also found a suitcase containing two gallons of the acid and some paperwork belonging to a woman named Keyherra Greene. Officers also determined Green had sold Aliaskari’s missing 2002 silver Dodge Ram pickup more than a week before his disappearance.

Prosecutors on March 14 charged Greene, 29, with murder, but officers didn’t book her into Clark County Detention Center until Sunday. Court records spell her last name as Greene, while jail records spell it as Green.

A woman staying at his mobile home told police that Greene had been living with Aliaskari in his room. She knew of a “sour” smell coming from his room, but Greene told her it was from bad food, the warrant said.

Aliaskari’s family last heard from him Jan. 22 when he placed some “unusual phone calls” to his daughter, the warrant said. His daughter asked police to check on him at his mobile home the next day. Police spoke with Greene at the home, and she said that Aliaskari had recently left for Arizona and would return in early February, the warrant said.

His daughter filed a missing persons report on March 2.

She was concerned after noticing more than 4,000 calls and texts on Aliaskari’s phone since they last spoke, the warrant said. The daughter had called her father’s phone but heard a woman’s voice answer and tell her she had the wrong number.

Aliaskari’s son thought somebody else might be using his father’s phone after texting his number on March 4. The response included a selfie of a woman sitting on a bathtub, which Aliaskari’s son recognized was from inside his father’s home, the warrant said.

Detectives had also received an anonymous tip on Feb. 2 about a woman who killed a man and hid him in a bedroom closet.

“The (tipster) claimed motivation was based on long term physical, mental and sexual abuse,” the warrant said.

An initial follow-up on the tip failed to verify it, but police were able to match the information from the Feb. 2 tip to the investigation opened March 8, the warrant said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

3001 Cabana Drive, Las Vegas, NV