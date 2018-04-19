Body found in Henderson prompts homicide investigation

Police received an anonymous tip of a possible body about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of Ward Drive, near Boulder Highway and Sunset Road, police spokesman Rod Pena said. Officers found the body inside a recreational vehicle, Pena said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The death of a man whose body was found in a mobile home community is being investigated as a homicide, Henderson police said.

Police received an anonymous tip of a possible body about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 1800 block of Ward Drive, near Boulder Highway and Sunset Road, police spokesman Rod Pena said. Officers found the body inside a recreational vehicle, Pena said.

The death initially was called suspicious, but police announced Thursday that they launched a homicide investigation.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once his family is notified.

His death marks the third homicide investigated by Henderson Police Department this year and the 68th homicide investigated in Clark County.

Officers encouraged anybody with information to call them at 702-267-4911 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.