Body found in North Las Vegas lot in January identified

A desert lot near Statz Street and Rome Boulevard, near Centennnial Parkway and Pecos Road. Google Street View.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a body Thursday nearly seven months after it was first recovered from a desert lot.

The body, found Jan. 9 near the Veteran Affairs Medical Center in North Las Vegas, belonged to 29-year-old Edgar Jones, the coroner’s office said. His city of residence is unknown.

Cause and manner of death are still pending at the coroner’s office, but police suspect homicide based on the condition of the body.

A person first found Jones’ body while walking in the area of Statz Street and Rome Boulevard, near Centennnial Parkway and Pecos Road. It is unknown whether the body was dumped or if the crime happened on site, police have said.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in connection to the man’s death, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said. The nature of the injuries could also not be confirmed.

“These types of things just take time,” Patty said.

