Homicides

Body found in towed vehicle in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2021 - 7:13 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2021 - 7:14 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was found Friday morning in a vehicle towed to North Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department was contacted around 10 a.m. by the North Las Vegas police after the body was found a a vehicle that was towed to the 2500 block of Kiel Way, near West Carey Avenue and Losee Road, according to a statement from Metro.

The vehicle was towed on July 23 after a resident on the 400 block of N. 14th St., near East Bonanza Road, requested it be moved, police said.

“Evidence at the scene indicates possible foul play was involved,” Metro said in the statement.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased and provide a cause and manner of death once family is notified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

