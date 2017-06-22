Body found inside burning car in northwest Las Vegas

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a burning car early Thursday morning at the intersection of Chandler Mews and Castor Tree Way in the northwest valley. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Detectives are investigating after a body was found inside of a burning car early Thursday in the northwestern valley.

Crews were called about 4:40 a.m. to a neighborhood near North Rainbow Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road on reports of a car fire, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

Firefighters saw flames coming from a sedan at the corner of Castor Tree Way and Chandler Mews Drive. A body was behind the steering wheel, Szymanski said.

“They didn’t see the person at first until they knocked the flames down,” Szymanski said.

Fire investigators and Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives were responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

