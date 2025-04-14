Body found near downtown Las Vegas railroad tracks investigated

A man with burns on his body was found dead Sunday morning near railroad tracks in Las Vegas.

Man who killed Las Vegas homeless people may face new case after 3rd victim dies

A man with burns on his body was found dead Sunday morning near railroad tracks in Las Vegas.

Police were called just before 7:45 a.m. to the 1500 block of A Street, near West Owens Avenue and Interstate 15, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.