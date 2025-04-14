81°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Body found near downtown Las Vegas railroad tracks investigated

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Police tape marks a crime scene, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ ...
Homicide investigation underway in east Las Vegas
Cristobal Perez, left, one of the suspects in the fatal shooting of two homeless people, appear ...
Man who killed Las Vegas homeless people may face new case after 3rd victim dies
Family, friends protest sentence for Las Vegas grocery store guard’s killer
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Revi ...
1 arrested after man found shot dead at Las Vegas apartment complex
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2025 - 11:12 am
 

A man with burns on his body was found dead Sunday morning near railroad tracks in Las Vegas.

Police were called just before 7:45 a.m. to the 1500 block of A Street, near West Owens Avenue and Interstate 15, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES