Body of missing woman found near Indian Springs

Las Vegas police say foul play is suspected in the death of Tiffany Booth.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police found the body of Tiffany Booth, who has been missing since the beginning of the month, on Oct. 19.

Booth, 35, and her boyfriend, Eduardo Clemente, 38, were reported missing on Oct. 5 after they didn’t show up for work after a trip and a family member couldn’t reach them, police said in a release Wednesday.

Her car was found abandoned near Ely on Oct. 8, police said. Foul play was suspected and the department’s homicide section began investigating.

Booth’s body was found near Indian Springs on Oct. 19.

Clemente has not been found, and he is now considered a suspect in his girlfriend’s death, police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

