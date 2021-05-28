Body of young boy found between Las Vegas and Pahrump

The body of a young boy was found off of the highway between Las Vegas and Pahrump on Friday morning, and police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

About 7:30 a.m. Friday, a group of hikers on a trail off of state Route 160 found the body of “very young juvenile,” believed to be about 10-years-old, behind a bush off of the trail, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

“He is clearly the victim of a homicide,” Spencer said, although he did not say if detectives have determined how the boy died.

The boy could be white, Black or Hispanic, and has dark black hair, he said.

“Within the last 24 hours is when we believe he was left at the scene,” Spencer said.

Further details will be released at a 5:30 p.m. press conference, he said.

Spencer urged anyone with information to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

