Homicides

Boulder City couple jailed in baby’s fentanyl death, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2023 - 9:11 am
 
Kara Dugan, left, and Jeffrey Terakami (Boulder City Police Department)
A Boulder City mother and father are facing murder charges more than seven months after their 8-month-old baby died from fentanyl and meth exposure, police said Thursday.

Kara Dugan, 31, and Jeffrey Terakami, 36, were arrested Friday on second-degree murder charges.

The child was found unresponsive on Nov. 15 at a home on the 1600 block of Broadmoor Circle, according to a statement from the Boulder City Police Department. The child was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus, where they died.

The Clark County coroner’s office later told the police department that the child died from fentanyl toxicity and recent meth exposure, police said.

The coroner’s office had not identified the child as of Thursday morning.

“During their respective interviews, both parents disclosed that the child had been exposed to a mixture of methamphetamine and fentanyl after the father had spilled a bag of fentanyl mixed with methamphetamine on their bed, and later allowed the child to crawl on the same bed where the substances were spilled,” police wrote in the statement Thursday.

Dugan and Terakami are being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records. They are scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

