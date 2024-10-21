Boy, 15, killed in Las Vegas house party identified

The Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to “reports of a disruptive house party” just after midnight Saturday at a home in the 3800 block of Idlewood Avenue.

Suspects in I-15 fatal shooting appear in court, held without bail

A teenager shot and killed at an east Las Vegas Valley house party has been identified as 15-year-old Las Vegas boy, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department said they responded to “reports of a disruptive house party” just after midnight Saturday at a home in the 3800 block of Idlewood Avenue.

Shortly after, Metro said in a news release, police received more information about gunshots heard in the area. Officers found a boy near a house with an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

On Monday, the Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Jeffry Garcia, 15, of Las Vegas.

While investigating, homicide detectives discovered that occupants of a vehicle who also attended the party opened fire toward Garcia as he was walking away, police said. They added that the vehicle drove away before officers arrived and that the investigation was still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.