Boy, 17, dies after he was shot at North Las Vegas stoplight

A 17-year-old boy died overnight Saturday after he was shot sitting behind the wheel of a white pickup, North Las Vegas police said.

Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said the boy was shot while waiting at a stoplight on Civic Center Drive near Cheyenne Avenue. Police found him in the pickup, which had crashed into a tree in the median near Evans Avenue.

Officers received calls at 10:30 p.m. about the crash and upon arrival discovered the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at University Medical Center.

Leavitt said police do not think the shooting was a random act of violence.

He said detectives think the boy was driving south on Civic Center and approaching Evans, near Cheyenne Avenue, and arrived at a stoplight. A dark-colored sedan pulled up next to the pickup.

“Words were exchanged before gunfire erupted,” Leavitt said.

The pickup then drove south, lost control and hit the tree.

Detectives and crime scene analysts are investigating, Leavitt said.

He said he had no further information on the dark sedan as of early Sunday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the boy’s identity once his family is notified.

