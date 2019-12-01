Boy, 17, killed, father wounded in North Las Vegas shooting

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning when a father and son went to confront a man suspected of stealing their family’s truck, North Las Vegas police said.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When a father and son went to confront a man suspected of stealing their family’s truck on Saturday morning, the alleged thief shot and killed the 17-year-old and injured his father, North Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called just after 7 a.m. to the 2600 block of Ferguson Avenue, near Evans Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, after report of a shooting, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said in an email Saturday evening. When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old boy and a 44-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The 17-year-old died at the scene, Leavitt said. The 44-year-old, identified as the boy’s father, was taken to University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Detectives believe that just before the shooting, the victim’s family truck was stolen from their home. The father and son took the family’s other vehicle to look for the stolen truck, which they found “just down the street,” Leavitt said.

When the father and son found the truck another man was inside, Leavitt said. The 17-year-old went to confront the man when the alleged thief shot the boy.

The 44-year-old went to help his son and was also shot, Leavitt said. The suspected shooter then drove away from the scene in the stolen truck.

Leavitt said the truck was found unoccupied a few hours later on the 2700 block of Perliter Avenue, near Civic Center Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, which is less than a mile and a half from the shooting.

Detectives “are not prepared” to release information about the suspect as of Saturday evening, Leavitt said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the boy, as well as his cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information can call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. follow @k_newberg on Twitter.