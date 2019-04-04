Boy arrested in fatal shooting at North Las Vegas gas station

Police investigate a deadly shooting Sunday, March 31, 2019, near MLK and Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boy has been arrested in the Sunday shooting death of a 19-year-old man, according to North Las Vegas police.

Police announced in a social media post Thursday afternoon that they made the arrest, but they declined to name the boy because he isn’t an adult.

His arrest comes days after Tashon Logan was shot multiple times just before noon Sunday while in the driver’s seat of a car outside Carey Mart at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue. He died at the scene.

Detectives think the passenger in the car, his 22-year-old girlfriend, got out of the vehicle to speak to the eventual shooter, and “some sort of disturbance” happened, North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt said. Logan also spoke with his attacker before the shooting.

After they stopped talking, the male shooter fired into the car, hitting Logan.

“The conversation seemed over at the time when the shots rang out,” Leavitt said, adding that detectives were working to determine what led to the shooting.

It appeared the three knew one another, he said. The convenience store was crowded when the shooting happened, and a large crowd was across the street for an outside event, Leavitt said.

“You don’t see the random acts of violence in cases like this where it’s a busy, busy intersection at noon,” he said. “It’s not a crime of opportunity in other words; this is going to be between two people that knew each other.”

Logan’s killing marked the eighth homicide North Las Vegas police have investigated in 2019, according to Review-Journal records.

