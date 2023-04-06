Boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas

A boy was fatally shot by another boy in North Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, police said.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 2600 block of Donna Street, near East Carey Avenue. One boy was taken to University Medical Center and later died, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Brian Thomas.

He said another boy was in custody Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

Thomas did not specify the age of either boy.

No further information was available.

